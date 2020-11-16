Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.75 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

