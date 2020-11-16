Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $2.13. Wayfair posted earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $235.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

