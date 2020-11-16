BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE:BRT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

