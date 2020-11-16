Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

