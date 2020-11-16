Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.10 ($2.20).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

LON CNE opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $875.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.23.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

