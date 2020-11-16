Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

