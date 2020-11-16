Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

