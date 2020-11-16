Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.00 ($61.18).

Several research firms have issued reports on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

ETR:COK traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €44.00 ($51.76). 144,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.17. Cancom SE has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.32.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

