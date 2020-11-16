Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $35.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

