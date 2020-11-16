Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price to $26.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

AUPH opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

