Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

CS opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a market cap of $708.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.89.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

