Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $157,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,246 shares of company stock worth $3,627,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

