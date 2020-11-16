CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTS. ValuEngine upgraded CarParts.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,007.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.