Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.