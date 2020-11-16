Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.