Centaur Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $683,789.07 and approximately $644,766.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00959424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,808.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00095459 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

