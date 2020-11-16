CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWC. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) stock opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Thursday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 12-month high of €111.80 ($131.53). The stock has a market cap of $646.67 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.