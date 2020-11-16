CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,172. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

