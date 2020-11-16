CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $106.00 at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.02.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,747,000 after acquiring an additional 185,413 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,832,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,444,000 after acquiring an additional 161,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

