Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 60 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 67 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 328 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

