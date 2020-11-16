Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 60 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).
Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 9th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 67 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).
Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.13.
About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
