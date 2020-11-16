ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $122,263.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,379.50 or 0.99718817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00028140 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars.

