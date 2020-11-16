Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE CHWY opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.53 and a beta of -0.11. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $2,283,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $177,440.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,842 shares of company stock worth $15,818,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

