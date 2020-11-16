CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS opened at $6.07 on Thursday. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $38.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 267.38% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. Analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

