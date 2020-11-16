Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $157.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

