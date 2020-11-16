Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

