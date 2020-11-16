Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.92.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.58 and a 52-week high of C$15.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

