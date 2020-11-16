Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHUY. Stephens boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.09. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,258 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

