CIBC Boosts MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$3.50

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Firstegy cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.03.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $892.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.28.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.5747127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

