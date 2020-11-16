Cim LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 341,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,774,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,573.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

