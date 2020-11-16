Cim LLC Has $19.33 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.9% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.88. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

