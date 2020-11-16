Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $35.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

