Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Li Auto (NYSE:LI) to “Buy”

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.60 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.10. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LI. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NYSE LI opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.81.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $47,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

