Civeo Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 20th (NYSE:CVEO)

Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 20th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.
CVEO opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Civeo has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.72.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,050,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,487,951 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.