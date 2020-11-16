Civeo Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 20th (NYSE:CVEO)

Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 20th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

CVEO opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Civeo has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.72.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,050,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,487,951 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

