Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.25 ($16.83).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Insiders have bought 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,353 in the last three months.

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.03) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,074.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,095.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

