CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Head to Head Comparison

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 63.32% -54.86% 43.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and VeriSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VeriSign $1.23 billion 18.30 $612.30 million $5.15 38.36

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and VeriSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 2 1 0 2.33

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $229.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.27%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VeriSign beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

