CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. 8,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

