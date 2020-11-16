Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

