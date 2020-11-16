CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,506.07

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $205,506.07 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00408910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.03201958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026142 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

