Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 71,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

