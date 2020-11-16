Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 71,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.