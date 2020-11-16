Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.36

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

The company has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

