Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $51.08. 2,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,888. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 247.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

