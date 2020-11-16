Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $119,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.95 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.88. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

