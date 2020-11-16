Commerce Bank Purchases 5,686 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.