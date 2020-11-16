Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $147,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,298.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,212 shares of company stock worth $9,402,269 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.