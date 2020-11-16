Commerce Bank Sells 1,194 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.