Commerce Bank Sells 7,676 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $74,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.17 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

