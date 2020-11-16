Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 309,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 250,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

