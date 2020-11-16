Comparing Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) & Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and Super Nova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group -2.18% 3.16% 1.27% Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Willdan Group and Super Nova Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willdan Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Willdan Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Willdan Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Nova Resources has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willdan Group and Super Nova Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $443.10 million 1.04 $4.84 million $1.36 27.96 Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Super Nova Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services; emergency preparedness, planning, training, and exercise services; and communications and technology services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; commercial and industrial firms; and tribal governments, as well as various other special districts and agencies. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Super Nova Resources

Super Nova Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of video communication services. It provides GreenLink Video Assistance and Point-of-Decision Systems through its subsidiary. It offers live, real-time, and bi-directional personal video communication between customers and customer service representatives stationed in centralized video command centers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

