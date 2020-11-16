Comparing Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 24.40% 18.09% 9.31% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Tencent has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tencent and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 1 4 0 2.80 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Tencent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tencent and Twin Vee PowerCats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $53.57 billion 13.68 $13.50 billion $1.21 63.19 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tencent beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

