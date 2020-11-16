Compendia Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (BIND)

Compendia (CURRENCY:BIND) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Compendia token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compendia has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compendia has a market cap of $2.04 million and $274.00 worth of Compendia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00959424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,808.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00095459 BTC.

Compendia Profile

Compendia was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Compendia’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Compendia is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for Compendia is compendia.org

Compendia Token Trading

Compendia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

